TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s…

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his…

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels…

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining…

BBNaija: Our queen has to win – Kiddwaya says as he calls…

Adele shuts down romance rumors with Skepta, says she’s single

Entertainment
By OluA

Adele has shut down romance rumors with Skepta one-year after the British stars were first linked.

The singer, 32,  took to Instagram on Wednesday to seemingly address the rumors after People reported that her relationship with the rapper Skepta, 38, was “heating up,”

Alongside a photo from her recent Saturday Night Live appearance, the Hello singer first praised those who were part of her successful hosting gig, before telling her fans that she’s going back to “my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am”

READ ALSO

Adele reportedly dating British Rapper Skepta

Naomi Campbell celebrates Skepta with topless photos of her…

She wrote:

“Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers.

 

What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves.

 

Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year. “

 

Rumors of a romance between Adele and Skepta first began circulating back in October 2019 after the singer filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki  to end their two yearsmarriage in September 2019. 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Looks…

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his lesbian…

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll drags Regina…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship allegedly hit the…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Switch runs for her dear life after receiving deadly phone messages

Hanan Buhari and her husband, Turad’s loved up photos will make you fall…

End police brutality in Nigeria, Kenya and USA – Lupita Nyong’o

Germany announces second national lockdown to curb Coronavirus spread

I tested positive to HIV after being gang raped by 3 men for being gay –…

Ire, I’m your mother – Toyin Abraham to her son after he ignored her…

Dramatic moment corps member proposes to his girlfriend after feigning serious…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More