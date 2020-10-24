TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign…

Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

Don’t give up, stay hopeful – Alicia Keys reacts to…

Edo Prison Break: Obaseki gives fleeing inmates additional days…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

EntertainmentHealth
By OluA

Popular Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger in a recent statement revealed he feels fantastic after he underwent a second heart surgery.

The actor surprised fans on Friday with the announcement that he had a new aortic valve put in recently, on the heels of his pulmonary valve that was replaced two years ago.

Read also: Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

READ ALSO

15 Things you didn’t know About Arnold…

Nigerian man, Obi Okeke buys Arnold Schwarzenegger’s…

Schwarzenegger, 73, had the procedure done at the Cleveland Clinic, and posted updates not just from his hospital bed but also from the streets of The Cle, extolling the city’s “amazing statues.”

Schwarzenegger took a little longer to recover from his March 2018 surgery, which replaced a pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 to correct a congenital defect. Two weeks after the procedure, he updated fans that he was feeling better, but “not great yet,” Pagesix reports.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign images

Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

Edo Prison Break: Obaseki gives fleeing inmates additional days to return

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

Don’t give up, stay hopeful – Alicia Keys reacts to #EndSARS protest

LATEST UPDATES

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform –…

EndSARS: “We’re loosing focus, if we turn these protests to…

#EndSARS: Work with the people or risk a revolution – Dino Melaye warns…

Anonymous hacks National Broadcasting Commission’s Twitter account

Beverly Osu recounts how she was beaten and arrested by SARS

Blessed to see another year – Anthony Joshua says as he marks 31st…

Veteran actress, Idowu Philip ‘Mama Rainbow’ celebrates 78th…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More