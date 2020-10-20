BBNaija: No man can handle you the way I do – Kiddwaya to Erica

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya (Video)

Kiddwaya and Erica who were stars in the just concluded 2020 BBNaija show, has taken over social media with their love play which has gotten people reacting.

The genesis of the conversation started, when Kiddwaya on Twitter tweeted a “question and answer” session , where he will answer some questions from his fans.

Erica commented under the post and mocked him for not being able to speak “pidgin English” properly. Kiddwaya also questioned Erica why she also cannot cook.

The chats continued with the “couple” teasing themselves, after Erica asked Kidd why he can’t cook, he replied by asking if her future man can grab her throat the way he does.

See exchange below;

Erica wrote;

Why can’t you cook? 

Kiddwaya wrote;

Can your future man grab your throat the way I do 

