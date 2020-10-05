TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode…

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending…

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags…

Bride flees on wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be…

“No boyfriend no problem” – BBNaija’s Dorathy says

BBNaija: Why I allowed Laycon rock me, ignored Ozo ― Nengi…

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo discloses Kiddwaya’s father, Terry…

Erica discloses the truth about her current relationship with Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now -Kiddaya says in new interview (Video)

Disqualified Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim has declared that she is just a friend with Kiddwaya, laying emphasis on how her carer is of more importance.

Erica-Laycon

She made the disclosure in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo when asked about what exactly is going on between her and Kiddwaya. Erica stated that things are good with them right now.

READ ALSO

“See a psychiatrist before going to BBNaija” – Erica advises…

The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President…

Though she was however hesitant to give details as to what exactly they have going on, claiming they are just ‘very good friends.’

But according to Erica, the most important thing to her right now is her career and that is where her focus is.

Watch her speak below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode defends himself…

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making her hair…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending her marriage

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video)

Bride flees on wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be slept with her…

“No boyfriend no problem” – BBNaija’s Dorathy says

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Check out the beautiful diamond owl-shaped chain gift DJ Khaled got from Drake…

Erica discloses the truth about her current relationship with Kiddwaya

Lady cries for the rescue of her sister, Bisola Ajayi that was taken away by…

Davido’s artiste, Lil Frosh accused of regularly beating up his video vixen…

The #EndSARS campaign is a coordinated attack by cybercriminals — Presidency…

Bride flees on wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be slept with her…

Drama as Davido and his crew were denied entry into a popular Ghanaian club…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More