I never said that – Desmond Elliot reacts to allegations that he supported social media regulation bill (Video)

Nollywood actor and law maker at the Lagos State house of assembly, Desmond Elliot has come out to deny the allegations that he is supporting the development of a bill to regulate and control speech on social media as reported by @DrOlufunmilayo on twitter.

According to @DrOlufunmilayo, Desmond Elliot is among those pushing the Lagos state house of assembly to develop a bill to regulate and control speech on social media.

Reacting to this, the politician denied the rumour, adding that the information is false.

According to Desmond, the Lagos State house of assembly does not have the power to bring up such bill and he never said that at their meeting.

See also: My mental health was tested this year – Juliet Ibrahim

He added that @DrOlufunmilayo should have verified such sensitive information before sharing at a crucial period like this.

Captioning the video of him denying the accusations, he wrote;

“I never said that…No bill to that effect..No house of Assembly can develop such a bill”

Watch videos below;