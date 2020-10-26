My mental health was tested this year – Juliet Ibrahim

Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim has revealed how 2020 has treated her, and obviously, the year hasn’t treated the world fairly

She explained that this year has been a test on her mental strength like no other year.

In 2020, the world faced a major crisis, the coronavirus pandemic which hit the world and has actually affected people’s mental and financial status.

She took to her Instagram page to share a photo and captioned it “My mental health was tested this year like no other…”

Juliet Ibrahim happens to be one of the actresses who are popular both in the Nigeria and Ghana movie industry.