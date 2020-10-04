I was sexually assaulted by my supervisor in UNIBEN 32 years ago- Nollywood Actress, Ameze Imarhiagbe recounts (video)

Popular Nigerian Actress, Amaeze Imarhiagbe has divulged to her fans that she was sexually assaulted by one of her lecturers while she was a student at the University of Benin.

According to the thespian, the incident happened 32 years ago and that it haunted her for so many years.

She took to her IG page to share ;

”Listen to me!!!!

If you’ve ever raped a woman and went scott-free, you are nothing but a lifeless insect.

You see! Rape is a grievous sin. No matter how hard you try to turn a new leaf after playing with the lives of many, nemesis will find you. Yes! Even in your old age!