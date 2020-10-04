TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I was sexually assaulted by my supervisor in UNIBEN 32 years ago- Nollywood Actress, Ameze Imarhiagbe recounts (video)

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello

Popular Nigerian Actress, Amaeze Imarhiagbe has divulged to her fans that she was sexually assaulted by one of her lecturers while she was a student at the University of Benin.

According to the thespian, the incident happened 32 years ago and that it haunted her for so many years.

She took to her IG page to share ;

”Listen to me!!!!

If you’ve ever raped a woman and went scott-free, you are nothing but a lifeless insect.

You see! Rape is a grievous sin. No matter how hard you try to turn a new leaf after playing with the lives of many, nemesis will find you. Yes! Even in your old age!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Listen to me!!!! If you’ve ever raped a woman and went scott-free, you are nothing but a lifeless insect. You see! Rape is a grievous sin. No matter how hard you try to turn a new leaf after playing with the lives of many, nemesis will find you. Yes! Even in your old age! I was sexually assaulted by my supervisor at the University of Benin 32 years ago. He was someone I trusted and felt I could count on. I carried the grief for years but got stronger because I knew I needed to be strong. If you’ve ever assaulted anyone in secret, I tell you… you need some serious cleansing. Not for you but for your beautiful children and grandchildren unborn! They don’t deserve to go through hell while paying for your sins. Pray for them!

A post shared by Amazing Ameze (@amezesuperstar) on

