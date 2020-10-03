Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja Meet-And-Greet (Video)

It was a beautiful scene when mother of BBNaija star, Kiddwaya surprised her son’s love interest, Erica at her meet and greet in Abuja.

Recall both Kidwaya’s parent have always supported the relationship of their son with the former beauty Queen, Erica and it seems they are throwing all weight behind a “Kiddrica” ship

The billionaire wife has officially thrown her support to her son and Erica settling down together as husband and wife. You can read more here: I’m rooting for Kiddrica -Kiddwaya’s mom says as she gives her blessings (Video)

Her presence was sort of a surprise as Erica had no idea the lady would be there and it was all love when she stormed the program.

Watch the scenes below: