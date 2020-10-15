Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts very friendly with him

A Nigerian man has expressed worries after his wife caught him cheating on her, and has refused to say anything about the incident.

He sent a message to relationship expert, Joro Olomofin, explaining his case, and seeking for advice.

In his words;

“I wonder how she dug out the name. She said I have been dating her for 2 years now and all. She gave me so many info about her. I don’t know who told her.

Following the confession, he was expecting his wife to create a dramatic scene, but she hasn’t. She even irons his shirts and prepares his meals like nothing happened.

Read the full story below;