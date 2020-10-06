TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Ogun State governor appoints Laycon as Youth Ambassador, gifts him N5million and a house (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-ogun-youth-ambassador

The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun (MFR), has appointed big brother Naija ‘lockdown’ winner, Laycon, as the Youth Ambassador and Member of Ogun State Executive Council.

laycon-ogun-youth-ambassador
The governor also announced a gift of three bedroom bungalow and N5million for the singer who was received by a mammoth crowd today at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State..

The Governor said ;

“Once again, I congratulate you and on this note, I hereby appoint you as YOUTH AMBASSADOR OF OGUN STATE. I look forward to working with you to be a model of good character, excellence, good virtues, calmness, integrity that are general attributes of Ogun State, and in fact, your homestead, Odeda.

We believe that you will help inspire our teeming youths to channel their energies towards positive engagements and shun vices such as robbery, drug abuse, cultism, advanced fee fraud, cybercrimes and kidnapping amongst other negative tendencies.

While congratulating Agbeleshe who is a native of Odeda local government area of the state, the governor promised that an entertainment village is being contemplated to nurture budding talents in the state and beyond.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ogun State, I join your fans across the world to welcome you to your Home State.

“I also want to congratulate you on your success after 71 days as a housemate at the Year 2020 Big Brother Naija, Lockdown Edition.”

See videos of his reception below…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ISEYA

A post shared by Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dapoabiodunmfr) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Receiving Laycon, Winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown and Proud Son of Ogun State at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta

A post shared by Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dapoabiodunmfr) on

