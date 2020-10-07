TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun under fire for gifting Laycon five million naira and a three bedroom apartment

By Habeeb Bello

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun is presently under fire on social media for gifting BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon, five million naira, and a three-bedroom apartment.

In his words,

“A proud son of Ogun State, Laycon displayed the essence of focus in the face of temptations and provocations. This is the true Ogun State spirit, and it indeed confirms that this earned him his academic achievement at the University of Lagos.”

However many Nigerians seem not to be happy with the governors gesture of gifting the rapper such gifts.

Olubunmi Samuel wrote,

“This year overall best students in JETS competition throughout Nigeria were not recognized by the governor despite making the state proud. So it’s those set of people that locked themselves up in a room engaging in every form of immoral acts that can inspire the Governor?”

Taiwo Sulaimon wrote,

“What a waste of Ogun State money! You should be ashamed of yourself. You don’t give productive people cash gift. You are a disgrace Mr Governor.”

Another netizen Funmilayo Oresile wrote,

“This is totally a disgrace to the Ogun State Government. Do you know how many brilliant citizens of Ogun State are out there suffering, that can’t even get a living? Some are wandering around to get school fees, while some had graduated years ago with good grades but nothing to do as a living. Does it mean education is not the best legacy any longer? Why do we embrace immorality over education? What lesson does the just concluded BBNaija input in the lives of the youth or what impact does it have over the nation? It’s better you look for something doing rather than doing rubbish.”

