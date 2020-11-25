TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a…

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his…

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new…

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was…

Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

Toke Makinwa tackles Reno Omokri over his stance on Divorce

Argentinian Football legend, Diego Maradona dies at 60

SportNews
By OluA

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Matias Morla, Maradona’s longtime agent, confirmed to EFE.

The World Cup winner was recently hospitalised and underwent brain surgery and was released on Nov. 11.

 

See also: Nollywood actress Empress Njamah shares exciting videos from her birthday celebration

READ ALSO

Man Utd vs Arsenal: When you see your ex doing well without…

Asisat Oshoala looks different in new photos

The Argentine Football Association released a statement, through its president Claudio Tapia, saying it “expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You’ll always be in our hearts.”

See also: ‘I was mocked by my school mates because of my tribal marks’ – Actress, Linda Osifo reveals

Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina and played for Barcelona at club level as well as Napoli, whom he helped lead to the Serie A title.

Source: ESPN

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his workplace (Video)

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share loved-up photo

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new photos

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over her mum’s…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was brushing her teeth…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Argentinian Football legend, Diego Maradona dies at 60

Nollywood stars celebrate Veteran Actor, Dele Odule on his birthday

BBNaija: Kiddwaya looks stunning in new photo

Banky W pens down emotional words to Adesua on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah shares exciting videos from her birthday…

‘I was mocked by my school mates because of my tribal marks’ –…

‘His personality is Zero’ – Nigerians drag Burna Boy for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More