Argentinian Football legend, Diego Maradona dies at 60

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Matias Morla, Maradona’s longtime agent, confirmed to EFE.

The World Cup winner was recently hospitalised and underwent brain surgery and was released on Nov. 11.

The Argentine Football Association released a statement, through its president Claudio Tapia, saying it “expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You’ll always be in our hearts.”

Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina and played for Barcelona at club level as well as Napoli, whom he helped lead to the Serie A title.

Source: ESPN