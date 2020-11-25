I’m scared of women — BBNaija’s Leo DaSilva reveals (sceenshot)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Dasilva, has revealed one of his biggest fears which he claims is simply ‘women’.

The Big Brother Naija star turned relationship coach had made this known while reacting to post on twitter that asked about the fears of people.

See also: Grammy Award: Watch Burna Boy celebrates nomination with his mum and crew (Video)

Leo had simply stated women. When asked by a follower what was his issue with women and why he was seemingly always against them, he stated that he wasn’t, rather he was just afraid of them.

See also: BBNaija: Despite being spotted with Ozo numerous times, see what Nengi said about her love life

See the screenshot from their chat below;