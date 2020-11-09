Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Big Brother Naija second runner up and SSA to the  Bayelsa state government, Nengi Hampson has got people talking about the dress she rocked to Laycon’s 27th birthday, last night.

Fans of the BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon Agbeleshe organized a surprise party for him to celebrate his 27th birthday, yesterday, November 8th and the party was well attended by fans, colleagues and celebrities.

I will strive to make you all proud&#8217; -Laycon promises as he shows gratitude for his birthday gift

'15 years since I got called to the Nigerian Bar' – Ebuka…

Police invite Kannywood actress, Sadau Rahama over…

Laycon’s bestie and dance partner in the lockdown house, caused a stir with her revealing and transparent outfit that showed she was not in panties. Her clothes were revealing that it showed her skin from the lower part of her thighs to her belly which revealed she had no underwear on.

She also flaunted her tattoo on the upper region of her thighs in a video posted on her Instagram page.

See photos below,

