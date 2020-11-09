Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she celebrated her 35th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Chika Ike photo collage
Nigerians on social media have showered praises and prayed for Nollywood actress, Chika Ike following how she chose to spend her 35th birthday.

According to Chika Ike, who broke the good news on her Instagram timeline, she spent her birthday at the orphanage home. Sharing photos she took with the homeless children, the model wrote;

“It’s Chikalicious birthday today ! God has been super awesome to her ; she knows this and never takes his blessings for granted. Please say a prayer for her . Had an amazing time with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home . We danced and prayed together. Fun time ”

This has however earned the actress so much love and respect from social media users.

See some comments below;

@classic.dera wrote “God bless you ma for putting a smile on their pretty faces”

@missys111 wrote “May God bless ur beautiful soul”

@iam_mrsike wrote “may God continue to bless you Chika”

@juah_morris wrote “Thank you sweetie, May God replenished your store house”

@yungintel wrote “God’s Blessings awaits you for doing so”

Via Instagram
