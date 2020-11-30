TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans…

‘I have been looking for the girl since it happened’…

“Kachi Hit Me Three Times,” – Ultimate Love Rosie Reveals In Her…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding…

TV host, Ebuka pens down tribute to his loving wife, Cynthia

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and…

‘Be careful who you open up to’ – Dbanj’s…

Comedian AY and wife, Mabel, ‘The Makuns’ celebrate…

Celebrities Congratulate Flavour’s Baby Mama, Anna Banner After…

‘Stop forcing yourself on people’ – Troll attacks BBNaija Dorathy

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
dorathy-

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Dorathy Bachor was attacked on twitter by a troll who accused her of always forcing herself on people.

According to the troll, Dorathy should stop shoving herself down the throat of her friends and fans because even with her big b**bs, she is still unattractive.

“Still with your full chest no one is attracted to you, you keep forcing them to yourself,” the troll wrote.

READ ALSO

Nigerians reacts to BBNaija Kiddwaya advise to his celebrity…

‘Still a Barrister’ – BBNaija cee-c says…

Recall that few weeks ago, the reality star was called out by a Twitter user identified as Bidemi Ojoo who accussed her of snatching another person’s boyfriend.

According to the Twitter user who is apparently a strong fan of BBNaija star, TBaj, she is curious to know how Dorathy manages to sleep at night after snatching another person’s boyfriend.

Read all she wrote here…

Via Gistreel
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola…

‘I have been looking for the girl since it happened’ – Lady in…

“Kachi Hit Me Three Times,” – Ultimate Love Rosie Reveals In Her Tell-All…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding photos with…

TV host, Ebuka pens down tribute to his loving wife, Cynthia

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and it is lovely…

‘Be careful who you open up to’ – Dbanj’s wife, Lineo…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘Stop forcing yourself on people’ – Troll attacks BBNaija…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Actress, Lilly Afegbai acquires Birkin hand bag worth almost N10million

Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Like Each Other At First

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

While wife was in the labour room, husband was busy doing this in the hospital

Oyo former First Lady, Florence Ajimobi celebrates 40th wedding anniversary…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More