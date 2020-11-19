The moment a Bride told her Groom not to kiss her to avoid spoiling her makeup (Video)

A video has gone viral on social media which showed the moment a Nigerian bride denied her groom a kiss on their wedding day because she didn’t want him to ruin her beautiful makeup.

According to the video, the bride and her groom were getting ready to head to Church for their white wedding and decided to take some pictures before leaving.

The man went on to wrap his hands around her waist and wanted to plant a kiss on her lips as they posed for a photoshoot but the lady stopped him as she said “No kiss oh”, while pulling away from his embrace.

Thinking it was a joke, the groom made another attempt to kiss her but she again insisted “Just do as if you want to kiss but don’t kiss” and this time, onlookers couldn’t help but burst into laughter.

The video was reported to have been first posted by Wedding Digest.

Watch below;