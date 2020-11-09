Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie welcomes grand child

Congratulations are in order for Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie over the birth of her grandchild.

According to the actress who took to her official Instagram page to share the good news, she is grateful to God for adding a new bundle of joy to her family. She disclosed that her daughter, Amanda gave birth to the little baby boy.

In her words;

WHAT HAVE YOU NOT DONE FOR ME GOD ALMIGHTY? EVERY THING…GOD I THANK YOU FOR THE NEW BUNDLE OF JOY YOU BROUGHT INTO MY HOME THROUGH MY DAUGHTER AMANDA MARIA EDOCHIE ABRAHAM…MY GRANDSON YOU ARE WELCOME.

See photo of the new born below;

Recall that contrary to popular beliefs that the latest grandma is married to Ace actor, Pete Edochie, she is rather married to the brother of Pete Edochie, Tony Edochie.