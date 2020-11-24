Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his workplace (Video)

One of the lovely moments you will watch online today is the lovely moment a lady proposed to her man at his workplace.

Over the years we have seen new changes of women proposing to their lovers instead of the other way round.

See also: Uti Nwachuwku gives reasons Christians should stop saying Amen to prayers said while speaking in tongues

In the case of this lady, she went ahead of her man to propose to him at his workplace.

In most African communities, it is wrong for a woman to ask for a man’s hand in marriage, but the unidentified lady was spotted doing just that, in front of everyone, how romantic!

Watch video below;

She went to propose to her man at his work place pic.twitter.com/gXp0QF8e6p — Law Blessing (@realblessinglaw) November 22, 2020

There are new trends in terms of proposing lately, with some individuals doing theirs in public glare.