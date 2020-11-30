While wife was in the labour room, husband was busy doing this in the hospital

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

A man, who seems not be in a  tensed situation while his wife was in the process of giving birth has gone viral after he was seen playing a video game instead.

The wife had taken to social media on November 25, to share a photo taken at the exact moment he started playing Warzone in the hospital while she was mid-labour.

 

It is not clear if she is the one that took it neither is it confirmed whether the photo was snapped before she went into the labour room.

However, the wife simply known as Sarahi on Twitter, condemned his behaviour.

She wrote; ”I hate this dude, mid labor and he playing warzone’‘

On November 27, Sarahi also shared photos of herself and the newborn baby after putting to bed.

“Introducing our rainbow baby, born 11/25/2020, so very thankful for you son , you will get better in no time Jair Eduardo”, she tweeted.

