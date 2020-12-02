All African men are loyal – BBNaija’s Ike sparks debate

Former BBNaija housemate and ex-boyfriend to Mercy Eke, Ike has spark debate concerning the loyalty of African men.

According to Ike all African men are loyal. He however added that one have to find out who they are loyal to.

He post photos of himself on photo-sharing platform, Instageam and captioned it “All African Men are Loyal, just have to know who they loyal to.

Ike’s statement has however sparked debate online, while some agreed with him, others were against it.