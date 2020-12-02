Bobrisky shows off N15million cash gift he claims to have collected from his mystery lover (Video)

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye AKA Bobrisky is at it again and this time, he has taken to social media to flaunt the N15million cash gift he received from his mystery lover, Niyi.

Recall that TheInfong earlier reported a loved up videos of him and his mystery lover, Niyi.

Taking to Snapchat, Bobrisky gave a new update where he revealed that he received money from his lover after they spent a night together.

Showing off a bag loaded with the money, the cross-dresser chastised some ladies, who always judge him for acting feminine despite the fact that he has male organs.

The self-proclaimed male barbie mentioned that he rarely goes out but when he does, he gets paid heavily.