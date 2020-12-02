TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

Bobrisky shows off N15million cash gift he claims to have collected from his mystery lover (Video)

LifestyleSocial Media drama
By OluA
bobrisky6

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye AKA Bobrisky is at it again and this time, he has taken to social media to flaunt the N15million cash gift he received from his mystery lover, Niyi.

Recall that TheInfong earlier reported  a loved up videos of him and his mystery lover, Niyi.

Taking to Snapchat, Bobrisky gave a new update where he revealed that he received money from his lover after they spent a night together.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with…

I charge N10 million and above for runs – Bobrisky…

See also: Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who Accused Burna Boy Of Cheating

Showing off a bag loaded with the money, the cross-dresser chastised some ladies, who always judge him for acting feminine despite the fact that he has male organs.

The self-proclaimed male barbie mentioned that he rarely goes out but when he does, he gets paid heavily.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky shows off N15million cash gift he claims to have collected from his…

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who Accused Burna Boy…

Drama as Sugar Mummy reportedly hires thugs to disrupt her younger lover’s…

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri encourages couples to check each others phones,…

‘Bobrisky is a misogynist and its disgusting how his main supporters are…

Someone should help me beg God – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out in…

Singer, Peruzzi grants female fan’s wish for Christmas

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More