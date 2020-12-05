Check out Simi’s unexpected response to fan who says she is supposed to be singing in Heaven

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi has said that she is okay as a singer on earth, when one of her followers who said she is supposed to be singing in heaven.

Taking to twitter, her follower wrote:

“SIMI is one of the singers that are suppose to be in Heaven Singing Hallelujah to God, Cause this world don’t deserve that voice.”

Simi replied:

“Please oh I’m not complaining oh. I’m ok here oh”

Simi is the wife to popular singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold,and they have a daughter together named Adejare.

Her song Duduke was also nominated for an Headies Award.

