Check out Simi’s unexpected response to fan who says she is supposed to be singing in Heaven

MusicSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi has said that she is okay as a singer on earth, when one of her followers who said she is supposed to be singing in heaven.

Taking to twitter, her follower wrote:

“SIMI is one of the singers that are suppose to be in Heaven Singing Hallelujah to God, Cause this world don’t deserve that voice.”

Simi replied:

“Please oh I’m not complaining oh. I’m ok here oh”

Simi is the wife to popular singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold,and they have a daughter together named Adejare.

Her song Duduke was also nominated for an Headies Award.

