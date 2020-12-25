TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party…

“Made in 1995” – BBNaija’s Tacha celebrates 25th…

Did you give the chickens sleeping pills?’ – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares hilarious Christmas photo

Nollywood
By OluA

Popular actress, Eniola Badmus has sparked comments on social media over her Christmas photo where she was seen holding sleeping chickens.

The beautiful actress took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of herself holding sleeping chickens and it would likely end up becoming one of the most hilarious Christmas photos this year.

Reactions have also followed the pictures as some of her followers asked if she gave the chickens some sleeping pills because they all appeared to be sleeping in the photo.

READ ALSO

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale slays as Santa Claus to…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo and kids dress up as Santa to celebrate…

See also: Tiwa Savage shares adorable Christmas themed Photos with son, Jamil

Eniola Badmus’s headgear and dress in the photo also caught attention.

Sharing the photo, she wrote; “Merry Christmas and happy new year in advance
#EniolaBadmus

Check out the photo and reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Did you give the chickens sleeping pills?’ – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares…

Tiwa Savage shares adorable Christmas themed Photos with son, Jamil

Christmas Giveaway: Temi Otedola gets over 16k comments after 1hour (screenshot)

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor finally unveils her baby’s identity

Nollywood in sorrow as veteran movie maker, Chico Ejiro dies on Christmas day

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale slays as Santa Claus to celebrate Christmas…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo and kids dress up as Santa to celebrate Christmas (video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More