Did you give the chickens sleeping pills?’ – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares hilarious Christmas photo

Popular actress, Eniola Badmus has sparked comments on social media over her Christmas photo where she was seen holding sleeping chickens.

The beautiful actress took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of herself holding sleeping chickens and it would likely end up becoming one of the most hilarious Christmas photos this year.

Reactions have also followed the pictures as some of her followers asked if she gave the chickens some sleeping pills because they all appeared to be sleeping in the photo.

See also: Tiwa Savage shares adorable Christmas themed Photos with son, Jamil

Eniola Badmus’s headgear and dress in the photo also caught attention.

Sharing the photo, she wrote; “Merry Christmas and happy new year in advance

#EniolaBadmus”

Check out the photo and reactions below;