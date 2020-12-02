Highly endowed model, Sanchi and mother cause stir on social media as they rock matching outfits (photo)

Curvy Tanzania model, Sanchi and her mother have caused a stir on social media after they posted endowed photos of themselves.

They have gotten a lot of attention on Instagram after the Tanzanian model shared the eye-popping photos of them posing together in matching dresses.

Her fans and followers on the platform have been left drooling over the photos since they were updated.

See also: Bobrisky shows off N15million cash gift he claims to have collected from his mystery lover (Video)

See photos:

Sanchi, born in Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, is a Model, Actress, Business Woman, CEO, Brand Ambassador, Host, Social & Media Personality, Special Appearance, Designer, and a Socialite.

She is a former Miss Bantu Kilimanjaro 2010 and Northern Zone, the curvaceous lady is described as the “Special World Bantu Envoy” by the “Union Of All Bantu Peoples Of Africa.”