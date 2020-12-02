Highly endowed model, Sanchi and mother cause stir on social media as they rock matching outfits (photo)
Curvy Tanzania model, Sanchi and her mother have caused a stir on social media after they posted endowed photos of themselves.
They have gotten a lot of attention on Instagram after the Tanzanian model shared the eye-popping photos of them posing together in matching dresses.
Her fans and followers on the platform have been left drooling over the photos since they were updated.
See also: Bobrisky shows off N15million cash gift he claims to have collected from his mystery lover (Video)
See photos:
Sanchi, born in Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, is a Model, Actress, Business Woman, CEO, Brand Ambassador, Host, Social & Media Personality, Special Appearance, Designer, and a Socialite.
She is a former Miss Bantu Kilimanjaro 2010 and Northern Zone, the curvaceous lady is described as the “Special World Bantu Envoy” by the “Union Of All Bantu Peoples Of Africa.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES