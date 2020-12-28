I will quit music for you guys – Davido reacts after alleged fight with Burna Boy

Nigerian superstar Davido is ready to leave the music scene for good all thanks to Burna Boy according to new developments that have just surfaced.

The Fem crooner made the revelation a little while ago after his fight with Burna Boy in Ghana.

The two were captured in a video that surfaced online on social media early on in an altercation after they both met in a night club in Ghana.

Davido’s reaction to the brouhaha is to give up the music industry. He took to his official Twitter page to noted:

“I go leave this music for Una…”

Check out Davido’s tweet below