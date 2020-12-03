“I’m thick in the thighs and thin in the waist,” Nengi says, flaunts body (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija star, Nengi, has caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a mouth-watering photo of herself.

The reality star took to her social media page to share a picture of herself wearing a waist trainer with her thick thighs on display.

Sharing the photo on her social media page, she attached the caption, “Category is body, Thick in thighs, thin in waist”. This picture has received a lot of reactions with many hailing her smooth body.

Since leaving the BBNaija house, Nengi has done quite well for herself as she was made the special assistant to the Bayelsa state governor, she was also made the ambassordor for child development in the state and the Face of Bayelsa State.

