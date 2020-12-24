TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady Receives N2 million After She Cried That No One Has Asked Her For Her Account Number To Surprise Her This Christmas

By San
A Nigerian lady who took to her Snapchat to reveal that no one has asked her for her account details to surprise her this Xmas has received N2 million surprise credit alert from her Bank.

Well, Christmas happens to be just tomorrow and most ladies will be expecting gifts from their boyfriends and loved ones. This lady happens to be very lucky to get hers on time.

She wrote;

”This one that nobody has asked for my account details for xmas… abi you want to deliver it with trumpet? Wow

Hampers and Gifts coming too?

Maddd oo. I promise to be shocked in addy’‘

The lady got the surprise of her life after she received an alert from her bank that her account has been credited with N2 million.

She posted the screenshot and captioned it; ‘‘Wahala for who they never send Christmas money”

