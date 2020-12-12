TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Meet Bridget Bema – The Kenyan pupil that has gone viral…

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina…

I have taken over your gender – Bobrisky to females as he…

Lucy drops hints on what happens on BBNaija’s WhatsApp…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And…

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as…

Iyabo Ojo’s 19 year old daughter, Priscilla acquires…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her…

Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’…

Once you have money, people will do anything for you — Actor Femi Jacobs

LifestyleNollywood
By OluA

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs, in a statement has said people are only willing to go the extra mile for an individual if they have money.

He said once you have money, people will do anything for you.

See also:iROKOtv Boss, Jason Njoku clocks 40 today as his wife celebrates him (Photo)

READ ALSO

Watch as Regina Daniels shows off her piano skills (Video)

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

See his statement below;

Once you give the impression that you’re a spender, peeps throw professionalism out the window. They’ll start offering you their left leg, their granny’s necklace, their pastor’s holy water. They’ll ask if you want to sleep in the pool, or bathe in the kitchen.

They’ll yank the seat from under someone who got it previously on merit and offer it to you, to your shame and embarassment sometimes. They’ll step on peeps just to please you. They’ll denigrate their previous allies, and betray their employers. They’ll corrupt you.

The impunity you see in the rich were orchestrated by those around them most times. A pastor’s convoy once slapped a church member. He had to stop, come down to apologise. That’s even the one he witnessed, cos there were other abuses going on behind him. The worship of cash.

Cash rules. That’s why peeps would do anything to get it. Values are wonky. It usually takes 3 days (read 3 months if you just paid the official fee), but you’ll get it today, delivered to your office with a personal note from the Oga, if he doesn’t bring it himself, for cash.

Your car is stolen? No worries if you have money, cos the police will drive it with some pomp to your house in 24hrs & they could have gone all the way to Seme border to retrieve it. You think they are incompetent? Nah, they’re actually respected worldwide; they’re just corrupt.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Meet Bridget Bema – The Kenyan pupil that has gone viral for appearing on…

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels smoking…

I have taken over your gender – Bobrisky to females as he shows off his…

Lucy drops hints on what happens on BBNaija’s WhatsApp group

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And Annie Fight Over…

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as actress, Funke…

Iyabo Ojo’s 19 year old daughter, Priscilla acquires Multi-Million Naira…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Once you have money, people will do anything for you — Actor Femi Jacobs

Don Jazzy denies lady who claims he sent her N5m to buy a car

“I Am A Proud Stripper” — Nigerian Lady Reveals, Calls On Colleagues To Be Proud…

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels smoking…

iROKOtv Boss, Jason Njoku clocks 40 today as his wife celebrates him (Photo)

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her birthday…

Reactions as Naira Marley’s alleged girlfriend shares their loved up moments…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More