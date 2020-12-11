iROKOtv Boss, Jason Njoku clocks 40 today as his wife celebrates him (Photo)

Popular Nigerian entrepreneur and CEO of iROKOtv, Jason Njoku clocked 40 today, December 11, 2020.

To celebrate him, his wife and mother of his three children, Mary Remmy-Njoku, took to her Instagram page to shower prayers on him as she shared a lovely selfie of them posing together.

See also:Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on birthday (Video)

she wrote:

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life. @jasonnjoku May God continue to bless you and keep you alive to see your great, great-grand kids. I love you @jasonnjoku 40 is just the beginning of our growing old together.”

Jason Njoku is the founder and CEO of iROKOtv. He has a degree in Chemistry from the University of Manchester in 2004.