The moment a wedding guest went on his knees after winning Lexus car at luxury designer, Malivelihood’s wedding (video)

Recall that Luxury designer, Malivelihood and Deola Smart daughter of Sen. Adeyemi Smart had their wedding which held in Abuja Yesterday, December 5.

One of the side attractions from the wedding was the cake and the car gift.

A video has surfaced online showing the moment, a guest at the wedding of Luxury designer, Malivelihood and Deola Smart, went on his knees in gratitude after winning the Lexus car at the wedding.

After answering correctly a question asked by the wedding compere, the man was declared the winner. He was presented with the keys to the car as well as N100, 000.

Watch the video below