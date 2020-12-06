Find a man who will stay awake just to watch you sleep – Music Executive writes to ladies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

Music executive, Soberekon, has given a friendly advice to women in Nigeria and beyond about the type of men they should date.

According to Soberekon, women should go for men who would worship them and treat them like a queen in their kingdom.

See also: Never lend your friends money unless you're prepared to write it off – Actress Chidimma Aneke

‘Respect women or they will make your life a living hell’ –…

Unemployment made me start dressing and acting like a woman…

Soberekon advised that women should date men who will stay awake and watch them sleep.

He added that the type of men women should date should be men who will flood them with accolades that will make feel big.

Men who will call men beautiful instead of hot, kisses their forehead, men who will give a call back when they hang up their calls, men who will show them to the public without feeling shy.

Reaction as trailed his statement as many claimed it is good to treat women like that but they stressed that a lot of ladies have dumped their guys even after receiving this treatment.

