Actress Ejine Okoroafor slays in new photo to celebrate birthday

Nollywood actress Ejine Okoroafor has shared some lovely photos of her to celebrate her birthday which is today January 4th.

The actress shared the pictures on Instagram on Monday.

“+1 A year older and wiser,” she wrote.

See photos below;

See also: Watch the moment the 117th US Congress prayer ended With “Amen And A Woman” (video)

Fans and colleagues in the industry have taken to the comment section to celebrate her.

Born on January 4th, Ejine Okoroafor is a busty Nollywood actress and producer who has featured in many Nigerian movies.

She is from Oguta in Imo state and has featured in the following movies Oil Village, Trophy Wife (Which she produced), Sorrow To Joy, Guilty As Sin, Miss Queen, Ofe Owerri Special, among others.