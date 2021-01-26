Actress Etinosa shares photos from daughter’s naming ceremony

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to her social media timeline to share some beautiful pictures from her daughter Ofure Christabel’s naming.

The movie actress shared the pictures via her Instagram account on Monday as she adorn the same ankara with her baby.

Recall that Etinosa Idemudia welcome her baby on the 25th of December, 2020, she however didn’t reveal who the father of the baby is.

See also: ‘So you’ve joined ‘our’ single moms group chat’ – Victoria Inyama says as she reacts to Etinosa Idemudia baby arrival

“See my baby’s gele ooo. Matching mother and daughter Ankara was made by darling most trusted youngest fashion designer,” she wrote.

