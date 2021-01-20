Actress Omowunmi Ajiboye recounts how her son escaped from Abeokuta tanker explosion

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Ajiboye, wife to actor Segun Ogungbe has recounted how their son Obadara Ogungbe escaped from the Abeokuta tanker explosion.

Omowunmi Ajiboye took to her IG account to share a video of the tanker incident and a picture of actor Ayobami Daniel on Instagram on Tuesday.

She revealed that Ayobami’s car got burnt by the fire.

Omowunmi wrote, “Thank God for your life my boy @ayobami__daniel Olorun a pese Owo to ma fi ra motor min fun e ni Oruko jesu🙏🙏 Kadupe fun emi.

“This incident happened at the front of my Son school @obadaraogungbe not up to 5min we dropped him 😔Thank you lord for not giving me any reason to mourn over my SON and FAMILY.”

