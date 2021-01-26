Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto now the highest-grossing Nollywood movie

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto (The Saga) movie has been named the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

Recall that the movie was premiered in Nigeria on December 25, it has, however, broken a four-year record formerly held by Kemi Adetiba’s The Wedding Party.

According to the statement released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), it said the film has so far grossed N468,036,300 after holding the number one spot for three weeks in a row.

See also: Don’t think of marriage unless you have at least N1 million – Joro to women, gives reasons

“Omo Ghetto has officially broken a four years record by knocking off Kemi Adetiba’s 2016 comedy movie The Wedding Party.

“The movie had been Nollywood highest-grossing movie with N453,000,000.

“In the third place is The Wedding Party 2 with N433,197,377,” the statement said.

