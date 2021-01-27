My heart still de cut 2 times if I hear your name – RMD pens lovely birthday message to wife Jumobi on her 49th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD on Wednesday took time to celebrate his wife Jumobi Mofe-Damijo as she marked her 49th birthday.

RMD who took to his IG account shared a lovely photo of his lovely wife as he penned down a lovely message and called her sweet names.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday my love. Today is just to hail you like the Warri Babe that you are now…Abeg make una clear road for my CREAMY, My OYOYO, My OMOTEKORO, My ORAGINAL, My SHENKES, My heart still de cut 2 times if I hear your name abeg, you tumuku.”

“Ehen teh me again wetin you say you want for your birthday?”

