Nigerian billionaire, Bolu Akin-Olugbade dies of COVID-19

Nigeria’s billionaire, Bolu Akin-Olugbade is dead, Daily Post reports.

The report revealed that the 61-year-old businessman passed away on Wednesday at the Paelon COVID Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

Until his death, Akin-Olugbade was the Aare Onakakanfo of Owu Kingdom.

The billionaire obtained a doctorate degree in Company Law from Cambridge University.

He was known for his love for Rolls Royce and was one of the largest collectors worldwide.

His 10th Rolls Royce, the Cullinan worth $450,000, was reportedly the first shipped to Africa in 2019.

A man of taste and glamour, Akin-Olugbade told ThisDay in 2018: “I have different concepts of how I spend money.

“I spend money on cars because I have always loved cars. I bought my first Rolls Royce in 1984 and now, I am on my ninth Rolls Royce. I believe in dressing well and I travel a lot.”