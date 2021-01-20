Nigerian married men are the most generous in the world – Laura Ikeji declares (Video)

Popular Nigerian fashion blogger Laura Ikeji has declared Njgerian married men as the most generous in the world.

Laura made this known while reacting to a Tiktok user who stated that Nigeria has the highest number of married women cheating in their marriage in the world.

According to the Tiktok user, 62% of Nigerian married women are cheating on their husbands.

However, Laura Ikeji in a new vlog posted on her YouTube page disputed the claim as she went on to say that Nigerian married men are the most generous in the world.

Watch the video of Laura Ikeji speaking below: