Teju Babyface appreciates God as he adds another year

Comedy
By Olumide

Veteran comedian, media personnel  and author Teju Babyface celebrated another year today.

Teju took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a picture of himself as he appreciated God for life.

He wrote;

“’So teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts to wisdom’ It’s hard to believe that another 365 days have passed and as I stand with all appreciation to the Most High God on this birth day of mine.

“I pray that I learn to walk circumspectly and with wisdom, for the glory of the latter is far more greater than the former.”

