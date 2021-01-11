Religion is the reason your house help has not stabbed you – Actor, Femi Jacob to critics

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs has responded to critics who finger religion as the reason behind Nigeria’s problem.

Femi Jacob in a statement via his Twitter handle revealed how religion has played an integral role in the society in terms of making people uphold good moral standards.

He further stated that religion is not Nigeria’s problem rather a saving tool.

He wrote;

“Religion is our problem. Religion is our problem. Well, maybe. But religion is probably the reason your house help has not stabbed you. Or your wife has not shot you in your sleep. It’s good to apply this intellect all round o.

Some of you haven’t paid salaries in 6 months. Where do you think your staff go for comfort? Or you think it’s your charisma that’s keeping you alive? Leave the people be. If you make them face you for answers you’ll know why God is God. Religion is the people’s…hian. Think am.”

