The definition of ‘strong woman’ in African society needs to improve – Actress, Etinosa Idemudia

Nollywood
By Olumide
Yahoo Boys' girlfriends should also be arrested” - Etinosa Idemudia

Popular actress, Etinosa Idemudia in a latest video via Instagram has questioned the African definition of a strong woman. 

The Nollywood actress questioned why Africans compare a strong woman with the ability to endure sufferings, maltreatment, and disrespect.

She questioned why successful women, breaking barriers while refusing to be disrespected or maltreated are not the ones referred to as strong women.

She said: “There’s one nonsense thing that they do in this society that I don’t like. It’s as if they use to measure the strength of a woman, they use to measure the virtuousness of a woman by the suffering that she can endure.”

She added in the caption: “The definition of ‘strong woman’ in this our African society needs to improve TBH byyyeeeeeee.”

Watch video below;

Leave a Reply

