The world remembers Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gigi 1 year after their death

Sport
By San

The world is marking the first anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, His daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others with series of stories, photos and videos on social media, looking back at the Lakers legend and the aftermath of his death.

American rapper and actor, Ice Cube, took to his picture to share a photos of himself and Kobe, simply captioning it “We all Miss you Kobe”

Sports federations and elites also took time out to pay tribute to an icon who died at 41 alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

See some reactions below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

