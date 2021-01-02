TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul Edochie shares New Year family picture

Nollywood
By OluA

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his Instagram page to let his haters know that if they insult him, he will not be able to respond to them because he is taking care of his family.

The father of four went on to share a picture of himself and his family on New Year day and captioned it:

“If you insult me and I don’t respond, don’t feel bad. I’m actually very busy taking care of this beautiful family given to me by God.

“Happy New Year to you all from The Yul Edochie family.

“Wish you all the best in 2021.”

