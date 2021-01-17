Toyin Abraham shares lovely photo of her husband, Kola Ajeyemi and their son, Ire, as the actor celebrates his birthday

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham in a statement in the early hours of today expressed love and adoration for her husband and actor, Kola Ajeyemi, as he celebrates another birthday.

In a Twitter post early on Sunday morning, the mother of one penned a lovely note to her husband.

Toyin Abraham also shared a lovely photo of the actor and their son Ire and captioned it, “Happy Birthday, Ọkọ mi! Thank you so much for loving me so purely and devotedly. As you celebrate the beginning of a new year today, I wish you long life and prosperity. Orí ni ẹ́, óò ní d’ìrù lágbára Ọlọ́run. Happy Birthday, Kolawole olówó orí mi. I love you so much!”

Happy Birthday, Ọkọ mi! Thank you so much for loving me so purely and devotedly. As you celebrate the beginning of a new year today, I wish you long life and prosperity. Orí ni ẹ́, óò ní d'ìrù lágbára Ọlọ́run. Happy Birthday, Kolawole olówó orí mi. I love you so much! pic.twitter.com/eQ1C22rbpm — TOYIN ABRAHAM (@toyin_abraham1) January 16, 2021

Kolawole Ajeyemi also shared a photo of himself on IG to mark his birthday.