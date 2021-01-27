TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of…

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba…

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived…

I’m a yahoo boy and i’m proud of it – Man boasts of his…

Passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lagos-Benin-Ore road (Video)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo jets out of Nigeria with her son,…

Veteran actor, Mr Latin shares 2004 throwback picture of himself in London

Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran Nollywood actor and current president of Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mr Latin on Tuesday posted a throwback photo of himself in London back in 2004 via his Instagram account.

Mr Latin could be seen in the photo dressed in a baggy white tee shirt and an orange trouser.

See also: BBNaija’s Venita recounts how she lost a deal because she refused to sleep with the company’s executive

READ ALSO

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba…

Actress Etinosa shares photos from daughter’s naming…

He shared the photo and captioned it “If you laugh at me………………London 2004.”

However, despite his warning against laughing at him, his fans and colleagues which included the likes of Mistura Asunramu, Adeniyi Johnson, Funke Etti among others went ahead to post laughing emojis in the comment section.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter & had two kids…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her Thighs As Pastor…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of Patoranking and…

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba (Video)

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s…

I’m a yahoo boy and i’m proud of it – Man boasts of his profession on…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The moment Ibrahamovich and Lukaku clashed in Milan derby (Video)

Veteran actor, Mr Latin shares 2004 throwback picture of himself in London

BBNaija’s Venita recounts how she lost a deal because she refused to sleep…

If you fall under anointing and you break anything, you will pay – Pastor…

Mercy Aigbe reacts to activist, Sunday Igboho’s house being burnt down by…

‘I value loyalty alot’ – BBNaija Ka3na hints on why she…

‘Na your friend husband you born for?’ – Nigerians react to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More