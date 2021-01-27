Veteran actor, Mr Latin shares 2004 throwback picture of himself in London

Veteran Nollywood actor and current president of Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mr Latin on Tuesday posted a throwback photo of himself in London back in 2004 via his Instagram account.

Mr Latin could be seen in the photo dressed in a baggy white tee shirt and an orange trouser.

See also: BBNaija’s Venita recounts how she lost a deal because she refused to sleep with the company’s executive

He shared the photo and captioned it “If you laugh at me………………London 2004.”

However, despite his warning against laughing at him, his fans and colleagues which included the likes of Mistura Asunramu, Adeniyi Johnson, Funke Etti among others went ahead to post laughing emojis in the comment section.