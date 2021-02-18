TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Actor, Charles Inojie joins #BeLikeNgoziChallenge (Photo)

Nollywood
By Olumide

Over the past few days, following the nomination of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organization WTO, it brought about a new challenge tagged BeLikeNgozi Challenge.

Numerous Nigerian females have joined the trend online as they dress like the former Minister.

Well, it looks like Nollywood actor Charles Inojie will be the first Nigerian male to join the #BeLikeNgoziChallenge as he shared a picture of himself in a lace attire paired with gel on Instagram on Thursday.

READ ALSO

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of…

See also: #BeLikeNgoziChallenge trends on social media as Nigerians dress like Ngozi Okonkwo-Iwela to mark her emergence as WTO DG

congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“Here’s my entry for the ongoing #belikengozichallenge. Prof Ngozi Okonji Iweala’s success is our success,” he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Celebrity couple, Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz continue vacation in Turkey (Photo)

(Photos) Billionaire, E-money gives out multi-million naira cars to celebrate…

Actor, Charles Inojie joins #BeLikeNgoziChallenge (Photo)

Veteran actress, Mama Rainbow hints on Lateef Adedimeji wedding

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue Up To Fetch…

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor shares her story to Nollywood with an epic…

Nigerian Army Reportedly Launch airstrike In Orlu in Fresh Search Of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More