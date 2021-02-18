Actor, Charles Inojie joins #BeLikeNgoziChallenge (Photo)

Over the past few days, following the nomination of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organization WTO, it brought about a new challenge tagged BeLikeNgozi Challenge.

Numerous Nigerian females have joined the trend online as they dress like the former Minister.

Well, it looks like Nollywood actor Charles Inojie will be the first Nigerian male to join the #BeLikeNgoziChallenge as he shared a picture of himself in a lace attire paired with gel on Instagram on Thursday.

See also: #BeLikeNgoziChallenge trends on social media as Nigerians dress like Ngozi Okonkwo-Iwela to mark her emergence as WTO DG

congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“Here’s my entry for the ongoing #belikengozichallenge. Prof Ngozi Okonji Iweala’s success is our success,” he wrote.