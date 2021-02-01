Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation (photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular actress and comedian, Chioma Omeruah better known as Chigul, has taken to social media to show off her amazing weight loss transformation.

The comedian who has been undergoing an exercise with a trainer has showed off her latest pictures on Instagram as proof that it is working.

In the new photos, the actress is seen looking way slimmer.

In the caption, she spoke about currently undergoing a fruit fast.

She wrote, “Day 7…of a fruit fast…..7 poses of 7 pictures because I am 7 times a lady😜….
1st and LAST time of this outfit….it’s open in the back…. “Unable to can” wear it….
Shall I dash someone?….. Bet who?”

Swipe to left to see more photos below.

Chioma Omeruah, best known as Chigul, is a Nigerian comedian, singer and actress who is known for her accents and comedic characters.

