Don’t wait to get rich before you marry – Laura Ikeji advises bachelors (Video)

Fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, in a recent post on social media has urged men who are eligible to get married.

Laura Ikeji in a video she shared via her official Instagram account claimed that marriage is the best thing that can happen to anyone and she does not understand why some men wait till their late thirties or forties before settling down.

See also: “You are classless if you collect things you bought for your girlfriend after breakup” – Tboss to men

Laura also urged unmarried men to settle down with someone they love even if they don’t have money because things can change for good as soon as they get married.