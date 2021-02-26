TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in…

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online…

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight…

Don’t wait to get rich before you marry – Laura Ikeji advises bachelors (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide
I am scared of helping people these days -Laura Ikeji shares personal experience

Fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, in a recent post on social media has urged men who are eligible to get married.

Laura Ikeji in a video she shared via her official Instagram account claimed that marriage is the best thing that can happen to anyone and she does not understand why some men wait till their late thirties or forties before settling down.

See also: “You are classless if you collect things you bought for your girlfriend after breakup” – Tboss to men

READ ALSO

“You are classless if you collect things you bought for your…

Women are doing cosmetic surgery to look good for themselves…

Laura also urged unmarried men to settle down with someone they love even if they don’t have money because things can change for good as soon as they get married.

“Full video guys. So y’all bloggers followed me to Snapchat. I love u guys tho. All love.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran Actress, Liz Benson…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in bikini (Photos)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘He was a great man’ – Singer, Ric Hassani says as he mourns…

Toyin Abraham showers praise on self as she goes down memory lane to when she…

Don’t wait to get rich before you marry – Laura Ikeji advises bachelors (Video)

“You are classless if you collect things you bought for your girlfriend after…

Popular Blogger, Chinnysblog narrates how she battled and managed to survive…

Actor, Kunle Afolayan celebrates veteran and ‘mentor’ Tunde Kelani…

Kemi Adetiba releases teaser of the making of King of Boys 2 featuring Charly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More