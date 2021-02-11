I was very stubborn as a kid – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor cum political, Yul Edochie has revealed he was really stubborn while growing up.

Yul Edochie made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday as he said he had “Coconut head.”

The talented actor said he heard about his stubbornness from his elder siblings.

See also: God that did it for me will do it for you” BBNaija’s Neo rejoices as he travels out of Nigeria for the first time

“I was very stubborn as a kid. (Isi aki, coconut head) The last child in the family. With 4 elder brothers & 1 elder sister. I hear am for their hand. But it made me fearless and wise. And that’s a story for another day,” he wrote.

Yul Edochie is the last child of veteran actor, Pete Edochie.