I was very stubborn as a kid – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor cum political, Yul Edochie has revealed he was really stubborn while growing up.
Yul Edochie made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday as he said he had “Coconut head.”
The talented actor said he heard about his stubbornness from his elder siblings.
“I was very stubborn as a kid. (Isi aki, coconut head) The last child in the family. With 4 elder brothers & 1 elder sister. I hear am for their hand. But it made me fearless and wise. And that’s a story for another day,” he wrote.
Yul Edochie is the last child of veteran actor, Pete Edochie.
